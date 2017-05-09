Barca offer Messi €30m per season

Lionel Messi’s contract renewal is close to completion, with the player reportedly being offered 30 million euros net per season to renew until the year 2022.

That is the offer believed to have been made by Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu to the player’s father and representative Jorge Messi when they met last April 21.

A few minor details are yet to be sorted out, but according to TV3’s ‘El Club de la Mitjanit’ programme this is the offer that is on the table and the Argentine is, therefore, a step closer to putting pen to paper.

When that happens, he would be signing up for a further four seasons at the Camp Nou, a contract which would last until the summer of his 35th birthday.

The post Barca offer Messi €30m per season appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

