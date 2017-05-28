Pages Navigation Menu

Barca Win Record 29th Copa Del Rey As Luis Enrique Ends Tenure

Lionel Messi was inspired as Barcelona beat Alaves to secure the Copa del Rey for the third year running and give coach Luis Enrique a winning send-off. Enrique is leaving after three years in charge at the Nou Camp. Messi opened the scoring before setting up strike partners, Neymar and Paco Alcacer to propel Barca…

