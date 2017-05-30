Barcelona appoint Valverde as coach

Spanish coach Ernesto Valverde is the man charged with reviving Barcelona’s fortunes after being confirmed as the Catalan giants’ new boss on a two-year deal on Monday. “Valverde has the ability, the judgement, the knowledge and the experience. He promotes the youth players and he has a Barça way,” club president Josep Maria Bartomeu said […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

