Barcelona Looking To Sell Players First Before Buying

Barcelona have big plans to buy new players this summer, but according to AS, the Catalan giants will be obliged to sell some of their existing core before going to market.

The Blaugrana’s wish list includes some of the world’s top young stars — like Marco Verratti, Philippe Coutinho and Hector Bellerin — as the team looks to life after Luis Enrique. And the list of players who could make way is equally recognizable, with Arda Turan and Jeremy Mathieu expected to be surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou.

One more high-profile name whose future is on the fence is Jordi Alba. The Spain international has seen his playing time reduced this season and, despite his expressed desire to stay at Barca, he wants to be guaranteed regular opportunities in Barca’s first-choice XI. Manchester United are reportedly interested in the 28-year-old as Jose Mourinho attempts to shore up his defence in the close season.

The post Barcelona Looking To Sell Players First Before Buying appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

