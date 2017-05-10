Barcelona Make Enquiry For Sevilla’s Winger Vitolo

Barcelona have sounded out Sevilla winger Vitolo over a summer transfer, reports Mundo Deportivo.

The Spanish newspaper reports that the La Liga champions have already sounded out the 27-year-old to gauge his willingness to move to the Nou Camp.

The 27-year-old winger has enjoyed an excellent season at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, putting him on the radar of several clubs, and Mundo Deportivo claims Barça have been informed that Txiki Begiristain has made some sort of contact with Sevilla to register an interest in the player.

Manchester City and Atletico Madrid have also reportedly registered their interest in Vitolo, while Sevilla president Pepe Castro has previously indicated that any suitors must activate the wideman’s €40m buyout clause if they wish to secure his services.

