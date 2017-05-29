Barcelona announces Valverde as next manager – NBCSports.com
Barcelona announces Valverde as next manager
Six days after leaving his post at Athletic Bilbao, another dream job has been signed, sealed, and delivered to Ernesto Valverde. The ex-Barcelona striker is joining the Blaugranas as the replacement for accolade-winning coach Luis Enrique, who stepped …
