Barcelona say Messi close to signing new contract – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Barcelona say Messi close to signing new contract
Barcelona's spokesman, Josep Vives, has said Lionel Messi will sign a new contract with the club imminently. The 29-year-old's future has been the subject of speculation recently, as his current deal expires in June 2018. Negotiations have dragged on
