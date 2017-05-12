Barcelona say Messi close to signing new contract – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Barcelona say Messi close to signing new contract
Daily Post Nigeria
Barcelona's spokesman, Josep Vives, has said Lionel Messi will sign a new contract with the club imminently. The 29-year-old's future has been the subject of speculation recently, as his current deal expires in June 2018. Negotiations have dragged on …
