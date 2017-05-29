Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bartra Feared He Would Not Play Again After Bus Attack

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Marc Bartra has revealed he feared for his career after the bomb attack on the team bus, that delayed their UCL match against Monaco.

The defender was the only player injured in the explosion that wrecked the bus and had to had surgery on his right wrist.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

However, Bartra returned to action against Werder Bremen and he stated he thought the incident would force him into early retirement.

“When the attack happened, I thought I would never be able to play again,” Bartra told Kicker after Dortmund’s DFB-Pokal final win against Eintracht Frankfurt.

“I could not move in the first five or 10 minutes and I could not hear anything.

“When the doctor told me after the surgery that everything was going well and I was going to be able to play again in a month, that was indescribable and the most beautiful news.

“I feel stronger today than ever before. I was very sad that such a thing could happen – it was a few damn difficult weeks – but now we can all enjoy this victory.”

The post Bartra Feared He Would Not Play Again After Bus Attack appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.