Bash Ali slams Lagos over Holyfield invitation

By Fidelis Omotuwa

Former Cruiserweight boxer, Bash Ali has blasted the Lagos State Government for the invitation to American former World Heavyweight boxing champion, Evander Holyfield for an exhibition-boxing bout in Lagos State.

The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, had as part of the 50th year anniversary of the creation of Lagos State invited Holyfield, a five-time World Cruiserweight and Heavyweight boxing champion, for a scheduled boxing match with a former governor of the state, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

But the Nigerian boxing legend, in an interview with The DailySunsports lamented that he would have been invited for the boxing showcase instead of the American because of his contribution to the economy of Lagos and Nigeria.

“I was born and raised in Lagos. I am a world boxing champion, I have contributed to the economic growth of Nigeria through sport and I was rewarded with the highest national honour ever given to a Nigerian athlete, Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON). American former world boxing champion, Evander Holyfield is in Lagos as a special guest of the government to celebrate Lagos at 50 and I am not invited. The labour of our heroes past shall never be in vain…lol,” Ali lamented.

He stressed that “as a Lagosian, I should be respected instead of neglected. I shouldn’t be treated in that manner.”

The boxer is however consoled that the government, through the Speaker of the state House of Assembly has apologised for the alleged oversight.

“The Honourable Speaker of Lagos State of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa said it was an oversight, that it wasn’t done deliberately, that the celebration was sponsored by a private organisation and not the Lagos State government,” he disclosed.

Ali also stated that the secretary and financial secretary of the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C) had tendered their apologies to him and also picked the bill for him to attend the celebration.

Meanwhile, Governor Ambode, while receiving Holyfield at Lagos House in Ikeja on Wednesday lauded the achievements of Holyfield, describing him as the greatest living boxer of all times.

The Governor, who described the visit of the boxing legend to Lagos as historic, said there was no better way to showcase sports as catalyst for growth than the collaboration of such an icon as Holyfield.

In his response, Holyfield stated that his coming to Lagos was about giving back to the society. “I want kids to learn from me how I became four times heavyweight champion.”

He also announced a donation of $3million worth of health equipment to Lagos State government, a gesture that Governor Ambode commended and urged other sports legends and individuals to emulate.

