Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Basil Omiyi Succeeds Peterside As Stanbic IBTC Chairman – Nigerian Bulletin

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Nigerian Bulletin

Basil Omiyi Succeeds Peterside As Stanbic IBTC Chairman
Nigerian Bulletin
The Board of Directors of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC has announced the election of Mr. Basil Omiyi as the chairman of the board with effect from May 15, 2017, following the receipt of all required regulatory approvals. Mr. Omiyi succeeds Mr. Atedo
[ May 16, 2017 ] Stanbic IBTC appoints Basil Omiyi as chairman Business NewsNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.