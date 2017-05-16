Basil Omiyi Succeeds Peterside As Stanbic IBTC Chairman – Nigerian Bulletin
Basil Omiyi Succeeds Peterside As Stanbic IBTC Chairman
The Board of Directors of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC has announced the election of Mr. Basil Omiyi as the chairman of the board with effect from May 15, 2017, following the receipt of all required regulatory approvals. Mr. Omiyi succeeds Mr. Atedo …
[ May 16, 2017 ] Stanbic IBTC appoints Basil Omiyi as chairman Business News
