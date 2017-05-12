Pages Navigation Menu

Batshuayi delivers Chelsea Premier League title

Posted on May 12, 2017

Chelsea's Italian head coach Antonio Conte (3R) leads celebrations of Chelsea's Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Chelsea at The Hawthorns stadium in West Bromwich, west Midlands on May 12, 2017. Anthony Devlin / AFP

Chelsea secured the Premier League title on Friday after substitute Michy Batshuayi’s 82nd-minute goal earned Antonio Conte’s side a hard-earned 1-0 victory at West Bromwich Albion.

The Belgian striker’s goal took Chelsea 10 points clear of second-place Tottenham Hotspur, who have only nine points left to play for.

It is Chelsea’s second title win in three seasons, their sixth in total, and comes at the end of former Juventus and Italy coach Conte’s first season as manager.

Conte, who claimed three Serie A titles as Juventus manager, has restored the club to the winners’ circle by rebuilding from the chaotic end of Jose Mourinho’s second reign.

The Italian’s side finally broke through West Brom’s stubborn resistance with eight minutes remaining and will now chase the double when they face Arsenal in the FA Cup final on May 27.

