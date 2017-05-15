Bauchi Governor Abubakar Appoints Wikki Tourists ‘Rescue Team’ – Complete Sports Nigeria
Complete Sports Nigeria
Bauchi Governor Abubakar Appoints Wikki Tourists 'Rescue Team'
The Governor of Bauchi State Abdullahi Abubakar has approved the appointment of a seven-man rescue team to help Wikki Tourists out of their precarious position in the Nigerian Professional Football League, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.
