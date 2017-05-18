Bauchi Police parades suspected armed robbers who shot dead a bus conductor

Suspected armed robbers in various part of Bauchi State were paraded on Wednesday by the State Police Command on Wednesday paraded suspected armed robbers arrested in various part of the state. Briefing newsmen at the Command Headquarters, the Commissioner of Police, Garba Baba Umar said that on May 10th, police detectives attached to Tafawa Balewa …

The post Bauchi Police parades suspected armed robbers who shot dead a bus conductor appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

