Bauchi State University Part-Time Admission List Released.

The Bauchi State University Gadau (BASUG) part-time irst and second batch admission list released for the 2016/2017 academic session. This is to inform all the candidates that applied for the Bauchi State University Gadau (BASUG) Part Time Degree Programme admission for the 2016/2017 academic session that they can now check their admission status. BASUG part …

The post Bauchi State University Part-Time Admission List Released. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

