Baxter names squad for Eagles

South Africa manager Stuart Baxter has announced a 25-man roster for the forthcoming African Cup of Nations qualifier against Nigeria in Uyo on June 10, 2017.

An analysis of the roster revealed that 3 goalkeepers, 8 defenders, 8 midfielders and 6 strikers made the squad list.

The roster is headlined by former Bournemouth star Tokelo Rantie, who bagged a brace the last time the two regional powerhouses faced off in a competitive fixture.

The other foreign-based professionals invited include KV Oostende star Andile Jali, Kamohelo Mokotjo (FC Twente), Bongani Zungu (Vitoria Guimaraes) and Kermit Erasmus (RC Lens).

