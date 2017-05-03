Bayelsa backs FG’s decision to set up modular refineries – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Bayelsa backs FG's decision to set up modular refineries
The Nation Newspaper
The Bayelsa Government on Wednesday applauded Federal Government's decision to set up modular refineries, saying it was a good move to fortify the nation's economy. The commendation is in a statement by Mr Daniel Iworiso-Markson, the Chief Press …
