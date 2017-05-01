Bayelsa disassociates from N53.6bn consultancy fee by NGF
BAYELSA State Government has disassociated itself from the purported hiring of consultants for the first tranche of the Paris Club refunds by the Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF. Ned Nwoko had dragged the NGF to court over N53.6 billion fees part of which was allegedly paid to consultants who did not render any service. A statement […]
The post Bayelsa disassociates from N53.6bn consultancy fee by NGF appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!