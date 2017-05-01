Pages Navigation Menu

Bayelsa disassociates from N53.6bn consultancy fee by NGF

BAYELSA State Government has disassociated itself from the purported hiring of consultants for the first tranche of the Paris Club refunds by the Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF. Ned Nwoko had dragged the NGF to court over N53.6 billion fees part of which was allegedly paid to consultants who did not render any service. A statement […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

