Bayelsa Govt Declares N4.1bln Surplus For March 2017

The Bayelsa Government on Thursday declared N4.1 billion as surplus funds available to it as at the end of March 2017.

The Governor, Seriake Dickson, who disclosed this at the monthly transparency media briefing for March in Yenagoa, also declared N983 million as internally Generated Revenue for the month of February.

Dickson, represented by his Deputy, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha Jonah (Rtd), announced a gross inflow of 11.5 billion from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

He said the FAAC comprised the statutory allocation of N1.3 billion, derivation N8 billion, VAT N619 million, while the Excess Crude was N126 million.

On Civil Servants’ salaries for the month, Dickson said it gulped N3.6 billion, political appointees was N216 million, while money transferred to local government councils was N612 million.

He noted that the state government was committed to the well-being of it workers, saying that both employees of state-owned institutions and the Niger-Delta University (NDU), had also been paid.

“We have also paid employees of the state university and I must tell you too that all salaries for the month of March have been settled,’’ the governor added. (NAN)

