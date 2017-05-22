Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bayelsa Govt Demands Stoppage of Harassment of Igbo Traders – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Bayelsa Govt Demands Stoppage of Harassment of Igbo Traders
THISDAY Newspapers
Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State yesterday met with the aggrieved people of Biogbolo Community in Yenagoa, where an 18-year-old girl was allegedly murdered in a hotel by one Tochukwu, his purported lover. The culprit, still at large, was said
Murder: Dickson brokers peace, orders reopening of Igbo shopsVanguard

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.