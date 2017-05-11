Bayelsa govt intervenes in payment of pry school teachers

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA—THE Bayelsa State Commissioner for Education, Elder Markson Fefegha says the state government has concluded modalities to assist local government councils in the payment of salaries of primary school teachers.

Elder Fefegha made the disclosure at the opening ceremony of a two-day training programme organised for headmasters of public primary schools across the state on the preparation of payrolls for their schools.

The programme, which began on Tuesday in Yenagoa, the state capital, is part of the ongoing reform by the state government to tackle payroll fraud and ghost worker syndrome as well as reduce the huge salary wage bill in the state.

Elder Fefegha recalled that a similar training which was organised for principals of public secondary schools yielded positive results and expressed the hope that the training will help to check payroll fraud in the state.

The state Commissioner for Local Government, Agatha Goma, explained that the training will give headmasters the requisite skills to prepare their payrolls and it is expected to record success as being witnessed at the secondary school level.

In his remark, the chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, Comrade Walton Liverpool, said by the training, Governor Seriake Dickson has fulfilled his promise to headmasters at a dinner organised in their honour earlier this year, that they would be trained on the preparation of vouchers.

The post Bayelsa govt intervenes in payment of pry school teachers appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

