Bayelsa NUT threatens 3-day warning strike over unpaid salaries
As Plateau workers laud Lalong over payment NIGERIA Union of Teachers NUT, Bayelsa State Council has threatened to embarked on a three-day warning strike beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, May 2, over unpaid nine and half month salaries. This is even as Plateau State workers have hailed Governor Simon Lalong for his efforts in paying salaries promptly […]
The post Bayelsa NUT threatens 3-day warning strike over unpaid salaries appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!