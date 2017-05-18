Bayelsa PDP chieftain assassinated

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—A former Acting Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Bayelsa State, Mr. Pamo Hobobo, was in the early hours of yesterday, reportedly stabbed to death by suspected assassins.

Hobobo was reportedly attacked in his house at the Yenizue-Gene suburb of Yenagoa, when the assassins broke into the deceased’s home, stabbed him and left without taking anything.

The gunshots from the deceased’s house was said to have attracted neighbours, who alerted the police.

The former PDP chieftain was discovered dead in a pool of blood when the police got to the scene. The corpse has been deposited at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa.

A neighbour reportedly traced a relation of the deceased and notified her of the sad development.

The deceased’s uncle, Elder Hobobo, said: “It is true, suspected assassins killed my son in his prime. We heard they broke into his house after destroying the iron protector.

“They did not steal anything from the house. The corpse has been deposited at the morgue.”

Contacted, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident.

He said: “One Pamo Christopher Hobobo of PDP Road, Yenagoa, was found dead in his house at about 7a.m. today (yesterday). Preliminary investigation revealed that he was stabbed on the chest with a sharp object.

“His corpse has been deposited at FMC, Yenagoa, for autopsy and investigation is ongoing.”

