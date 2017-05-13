Bayelsa student bags First class at Lincoln University – The News
Bayelsa student bags First class at Lincoln University
The News
Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson has described the 21 students on state government scholarship to the prestigious Lincoln University in the United States as worthy Ambassadors and pride to the state and their families. The applause was contained in a …
