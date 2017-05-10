Bayelsa teachers embark on indefinite strike over salary

Teachers in Bayelsa public primary schools have embarked on indefinite strike to press for the payment of the nine-and-a-half months’ salary owed by local governments in the state. This was after they rejected the one month salary offered to them by the state government to avert the action. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the teachers had commenced an indefinite strike on Monday after a three-day warning strike.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

