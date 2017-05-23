Bayelsa teachers suspend strike

Okafor Ofiebor /Port Harcourt The Bayelsa state government has released the sum of N300 million augment payment of primary school teachers in the Local Government Areas of the State. Consequently, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT, Bayelsa State Wing) has, therefore, suspended the ongoing strike action with immediate effect. A statement issued on Tuesday by the Chairman of the State Wing of NUT, Kalaama John Tonpre and Secretary, Johnson Hector, expressed appreciation to the state government for its gesture, as it would go a long way in alleviating their plight.

