Bayelsa youths hold anti-corruption rally in support of EFCC – Vanguard
Vanguard
Bayelsa youths hold anti-corruption rally in support of EFCC
Thousands of angry youths in Bayelsa State, yesterday, staged a demonstration in support of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, over the arrest and detention of Mr. George Turner, former Special Adviser to esrstwhile Managing Director …
