Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman Admits He Considered Manchester City Move

Bayern Munich winger Kinglsey Coman has admitted he would have considered joining Man City if his future at the German club had become uncertain.

The 20-year-old recently made his two-year loan from Juventus permanent, and played under Guardiola at Bayern last season.

He told TF1: “I didn’t hesitate in relation to Manchester City or the coach, but because of my situation. I’m young, I’m in a time of my life where I need to play. If it wasn’t here, if it was difficult, I was ready to think about leaving.

“But I spoke to the president about the club’s project, about me, and everything was sorted out.”

Asked whether he would be at Bayern next season, Coman, whose contract runs to 2020, replied: “Normally, yes. Having said that, you don’t know what can happen.

“If tomorrow — I know it’s not possible — they buy Messi, Ronaldo and everyone and I know it’s going to be difficult, I could think about leaving. But normally, yes.”

Coman began his career at Paris Saint-Germain, and said that although his fellow academy graduates Presnel Kimpembe and Adrien Rabiot were now first-team regulars, he had no regrets about leaving.

“I’m very satisfied with my career,” he said. Today, I’m at Bayern. I don’t see why I should have regrets.”

