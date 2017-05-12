Bayern release injury-prone Badstuber – Vanguard

Pages Navigation Menu

Bayern release injury-prone Badstuber
Injury-prone Germany defender Holger Badstuber is looking for a new club after employers Bayern Munich said on Friday they will not extend his contract following his loan to Schalke. Holger Badstuber. The 28-year-old, whose contract expires next month, …
Holger Badstuber to leave Bayern Munich on free transfer in the summerESPN FC
Bayern Munich defender Holger Badstuber to be releasedDaily Mail
Holger Badstuber to leave Bayern Munich after 15 yearsIndia Today
The Indian Express
all 9 news articles »

