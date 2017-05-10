Pages Navigation Menu

BBC apologises to Emir of Kano over wrong allegation

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has apologised to the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, over claims that he was under probe by anti-graft officials for alleged mismanagement of Kano Emirate fund. Jamie Angus, editorial director at BBC, informed Mr. Sanusi that an April 24 story that said the traditional ruler was amongst those being …

