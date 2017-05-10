BBC Apologises To Emir Sanusi Over Incorrect Report On N6bn Emirate Fund Scam

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has tendered unreserved apologies to the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, over incorrect reports that he was under probe by anti-graft officials for alleged mismanagement of Kano Emirate fund.

On April 24, the BBC had published a report claiming that the Emir was under probe by the Emirate’s anti-graft commission for alleged mismanagement of Kano Emirate fund to the sum of N6 billion.

Consequently, the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission opened an investigation into allegations of ‘questionable expenditures’ running into billions of naira by the council over a short period of time.

However, in the apology letter dated April 28, 2017 and sent to Emir Sanusi, Mr. Jamie Angus, editorial director at BBC, said that an April 24 story quoting the Chairman, of Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, Muhyi Magaji, as saying that he (Sanusi) was amongst those being investigated in connection with alleged misappropriation of about N6 billion Emirate Council fund was “not correct.”

“The recording of the interview was passed to another colleague in Abuja office, summarised in a despatch and then sent to London where the online report was written and published. “It is now clear from our investigations that the reports did not accurately reflect what we were told by Mr. Magaji, who had, in fact, made clear to our reporter that you had not been invited in for questioning and indeed that it was unlikely that there would be a need to invite you for question. “Accordingly, the report we published suggested that you were under personal investigation was not correct and for that I offer my sincere apologies,” Mr. Angus said.

The post BBC Apologises To Emir Sanusi Over Incorrect Report On N6bn Emirate Fund Scam appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

