BBN: Bisola joins Iyanya, signs with TMC music label

Big Brother Nigeria(BBN) reality show first runner-up, Bisola Aiyeola, has made her first big move into the music industry by signing a deal with creative agency powerhouse, Temple Management Company (TMC).

The multi-talented artiste, who emerged as fans favourite at the just concluded reality TV show, now aligns herself with ace Nigerian singer Iyanya and others at the TMC.

Iyanya, the ‘Kukere’ crooner, who joined TMC in 2016, took to his Twitter handle @Iyanya to welcome Bisola.

“I’m excited to reunite with my sister. Welcome Sis.#TMC ,” he tweeted.

Bisola, is a Nigerian-British actress, singer, MC and presenter, and ‘voice over’ artiste.

She came into limelight when she contested in the 2008 edition of MTN Project Fame, before contesting as a housemate at the 2017 Big Brother Nigeria (BBN) reality show.