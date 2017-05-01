BBN Star, Tboss Reveals Plans To Go Into Acting – CHANNELS TELEVISION
CHANNELS TELEVISION
BBN Star, Tboss Reveals Plans To Go Into Acting
Big Brother Naija star, Tokunbo Idowu, popularly known as 'Tboss' has revealed plans to begin a career in acting as well as hosting a radio show which she hopes to develop into a television programme. According to her, she is currently gathering …
