BBNaija Bally Treats Some Orphans to A Restaurant, Buys Them Pizza

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Bally is currently in Abuja, where he treated some Orphans to a Pizza Lunch Date. He bought them drinks, and enough pizza, and also of course encouraged them with some uplifting words. The kids were so excited to have met with the Disc Jockey. Bally also met with some fans at …

