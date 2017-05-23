#BBNaija: Bisola signs with TMC music label

Big Brother Nigeria reality shows first runner-up, Bisola Aiyeola, has made her first big move into the music industry by signing a deal with creative agency powerhouse, Temple Management Company. The multi-talented artiste who emerged as one of the fans favourites at the just concluded reality TV show now aligns herself with ace Nigerian singer Iyanya and others […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

