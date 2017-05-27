#BBNaija Housemate, Ese, Embarrassed On Live TV | Watch – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
#BBNaija Housemate, Ese, Embarrassed On Live TV | Watch
Information Nigeria
Here is the insane and embarrassing moment popular former Big Brother Naija fake housemate, Ese Eriata failed to answer a seemingly simple question live on television. Big Brother Naija 2017 former housemate, Ese Eriata, has been trailed with wild …
BBNaija's Ese Eriata goofs on TV[Video]
See How #BBNaija Fake Housemate Ese Fumbled when asked the Meaning of B.Sc, Fans Drag Her (VIDEO)
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!