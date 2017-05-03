BBNaija Housemate, Tboss Stars In Her First Film With Eniola Badmus (PHOTOS)

Big Brother Naija 2017 housemate, Tokunbo Idowu popularly known as TBoss just finished shooting her very first movie ‘Kada River’ with Eniola Badmus and others. Recall that the reality star always talked about wanting to start her acting career after the house, well this is her first.

The post BBNaija Housemate, Tboss Stars In Her First Film With Eniola Badmus (PHOTOS) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

