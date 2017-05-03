Pages Navigation Menu

BBNaija Housemate, Tboss Stars In Her First Film With Eniola Badmus (PHOTOS)

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Big Brother Naija 2017 housemate, Tokunbo Idowu popularly known as TBoss just finished shooting her very first movie ‘Kada River’ with Eniola Badmus and others. Recall that the reality star always talked about wanting to start her acting career after the house, well this is her first.

The post BBNaija Housemate, Tboss Stars In Her First Film With Eniola Badmus (PHOTOS) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

