BBNaija: “Majority of those criticizing the show are hypocrites” — Bisola Aiyeola says

Information Nigeria

Bisola Aiyeola has called out those criticizing the Big Brother Naija Show, and tagged them as “Hypocrites”. In a chat with Soundcity FM, she said: “A lot of people are hypocrites. Even if Big Brother Naija was not on the air, It wouldn't change the …



and more »