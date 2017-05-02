BBNaija: “Majority of those criticizing the show are hypocrites” — Bisola Aiyeola says
Bisola Aiyeola has called out those criticizing the Big Brother Naija Show, and tagged them as “Hypocrites”. In a chat with Soundcity FM, she said: “A lot of people are hypocrites. Even if Big Brother Naija was not on the air, It wouldn’t change the fact that people still do terrible things in the world,” …
