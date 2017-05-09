BBNaija Winner Efe And Don Jazzy Spotted During Studio Session
Big Brother Naija (See Gobe) winner, Efe Micheal Ejeba popularly known as Efe, has been spotted during studio sessions with Mavin boss, Don Jazzy. The BBNaija winner who is also keen on making positive strides as regards his music career, recently dropped a fresh tune Based On Logistics which was a thank you track to […]
This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!