Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

#BBNaija Winner Efe Announced as “Youth Ambassador of Nigeria” 

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Big Brother Naija, News | 0 comments

Big Brother Naija winner Efe Ejegba was has been announced as the “Youth Ambassador of Nigeria” by Youths and Sports Minister Solomon Dalung. The announcement was made on Tuesday when Efe paid a courtesy visit to the minister. “‘Who I be?’ the popular saying of the Big Brother Naija Winner Efe Ejegba is today a […]

The post #BBNaija Winner Efe Announced as “Youth Ambassador of Nigeria”  appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.