#BBNaija Winner Efe Crowned Prince Of Okpe Kingdom In Delta State
Big Brother Naija winner, Efe who was made Jos’ Ambassador for Entertainment a few weeks ago and has now been crowned the Prince of the Okpe Kingdom in Delta state See photos from his coronation below Photo Credit: Instagram | @efemoney
