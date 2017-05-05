#BBNaija Winner Efe Crowned Prince Of Okpe Kingdom In Delta State

Big Brother Naija winner, Efe who was made Jos’ Ambassador for Entertainment a few weeks ago and has now been crowned the Prince of the Okpe Kingdom in Delta state See photos from his coronation below Photo Credit: Instagram | @efemoney

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

