BBNaija winner Efe crowned prince of Okpe Kingdom – NAIJ.COM

Winner of the 2017 Big Brother Naija television show otherwise called #BBNaija, Efe Ejeba, has been honoured as prince of Okpe kingdom, Delta, for winning the reality show. The honour was bestowed on Efe on Thursday, May 4, by the Orodje of Okpe …
