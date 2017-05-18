#BBNaija’s Bisola Shares Beauty Inspired Shoot

Ex Big Brother housemate Bisola Aiyeola popular simply as Bisola shares beautiful pictures of her rocking soft eyes and ombre pink lips with a lace and Ankara head wrap for her latest beauty shoot. See the photos Photo Credit: Bisola

