Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

#BBNaija’s Marvis goes for a Bold Look on the Cover of House of Maliq Magazine’s Latest Issue

Posted on May 8, 2017 in BBNaija, Big Brother Naija | 0 comments

Former Big Brother Naija housemates Marvis and ThinTallTony are the latest stars to cover House of Maliq magazine’s new issue. For the shoot, Marvis is tagged “Sexy and Strong” as she ditches her clothes and opts for a bold lingerie look. The two of them talk about fame after the BBNaija reality show, growing their […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.