#BBNaija’s Marvis is a Fulani Maiden in New Photos!

Posted on May 16, 2017 in BBNaija, Big Brother Naija | 0 comments

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Marvis looks absolutely beautiful in these new photos she shared on her Instagram page. She’s all dolled up in a Fulani attire and we love it! See photos Credits Photography: @urbanphotography90 Assisted by: @f_chillz & @brookmatrix_photography Makeup: @signaturz Costume: @obitaris101

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

