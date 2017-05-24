#BBNaija’s Uriel, Marvis, Bisola & Soma team up with Efe for his “Based On Logistics” Music Video

Big Brother Naija 2017 winner Efe was shooting the music video for his “Based On Logistics” video today and his former housemates Uriel, Marvis, Bisola and Soma joined him on set. BN Music has a first look at the music video, directed by Mex. Photo Credit: Instagram.com/soma_apex

The post #BBNaija’s Uriel, Marvis, Bisola & Soma team up with Efe for his “Based On Logistics” Music Video appeared first on BellaNaija.

