BBOG commends FG, security agencies on release of Chibok Girls

The (BBOG) on Sunday applauded the Federal Government and security agencies on the release of the 82 Chibok girls.

The commendation came in a statement signed by the Convener of the group, Mrs Oby Ezekwesili on Sunday in Abuja.

“The Nigerian Presidency has confirmed that 82 of our missing 195 Chibok Girls have been released via a negotiated deal.

” The efforts were through the combined effort of security agencies, the military, the government of Switzerland, the Red Cross, local and international NGOs.”

She said the group members were delighted by the good news which followed the release of 21 girls in October 2016.

“We commend Mr President, the Federal Government and all the other partners for this heartwarming development.

“We are also glad that the statement from the Presidency makes a strong commitment to rescuing the remaining 113 of our Chibok Girls that are still captives of terrorists.”

Also in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria the Convener, Nigeria Young Women Political Forum, Hajia Zainab Mohammed, commended the efforts of the federal government in securing the release of the girls.

“I am excited that the Nigeria security team are doing all they could to ensure our daughters are brought back from captivity. I am happy for the parents who are being reunited with their loved ones.

Mohammed said the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development in collaboration with Ministry of Health should work together to provide the girls and their parents adequate psychological counselling.

She said the young girls would need psyco-dynamic counselling sessions before being re-integrated into their various communities. (NAN)

The post BBOG commends FG, security agencies on release of Chibok Girls appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

