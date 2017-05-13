BBOG Group Activist Calls For Assistance For IDPs In Chibok

BY chika mefor, Abuja

A member of the #BringBackOurGirls group, Dr Manessah Allen has called on Nigerians and international communities to help Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who are in Chibok, Borno State.

Allen who was speaking in an interview recently, said that the IDPs not only needed food and healthcare, their children are out of school and needed support.

“There are many IDPs in chibok whom were never attended to by any one. I therefore urge the good people and organisations to assist. Majority of them are from the following villages Gwarkwaki, kuburivu, kaya, shawa, Ngibaram, Tsilari, kwada, Kulali, and more. Their children are out of schools and they need support for school enrolment.

“Adopt a Camp, coordinated by Bukky Shonibare of BBOG, went to Chibok to assist the school children returning to school after over two years with school bags, book, sandals, writing a materials etc. Many NGOs have helped a great deal. We are grateful. We need more people to assist,” he said.

Allen however commended the millitary at the area who had not only provided safety for the community but also share food with them.

“The military in Chibok are doing very excellent job of assisting the internally displaced persons from various villages around Chibok who have been sheltered by the community. They share some of their foods with the IDPs who they now ask that the government, international NGOs, local NGOs visit and assist the people.

“The commanding officer is a pillar in community mobilisation against terrorism and he is really uniting the people to forge common front of ending insurgency.

“They patrol the near by areas with bicycles, and on foots for areas not accessible with their military hard wares. He boys are really motivated by his courage and sincerity of purpose.

“The soldiers help with community effort of constructing culverts to assist and maintain road usage in the Chibok community,” he said.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

