BDK leader Ne Muanda Nsemi flees after DRC jailbreak – Aljazeera.com
|
Aljazeera.com
|
BDK leader Ne Muanda Nsemi flees after DRC jailbreak
Aljazeera.com
Separatist cult leader and about 50 other inmates freed after supporters attack prison in the capital Kinshasa. 17 May 2017 08:44 GMT. Listen to this page using ReadSpeaker. All Social. Listen to this page using ReadSpeaker. All Social. Nsemi was …
Rebel chief escapes in DR Congo prison break: govt
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!