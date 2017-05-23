Be equipped to save women, Osinbajo tasks hospitals

By Chioma Obinna

Wife of the Vice President Mrs. Oludoloapo Osinbajo has unveiled first one –stop Breast and Gynae Centre in Nigeria even as she said the centre would address several health challenges peculiar to Nigerian women.

Unveiling the Centre established by Reddington Hospital Group in Lagos, Osinbajo said the facility would put an end to medical tourism in the country as regards breast cancer treatment as well as other gynaecological problems, urging hospitals in the country to be equipped with the right equipment.

According to her, the Centre has been designed to address not only the clinical needs but the emotional, psychological and physical needs of the women, who are often times unable to get all required therapies in one- stop- shop.

“There are many women who need help in areas of breast cancer, fibroid, gynaecology, among others. Reddington has taken a bold step to address this. We should all follow suit and help women in need of healthcare. “Doctors and health workers are like soldiers, they fight for us so we can live. But like soldiers, they need equipment to work. Reddington Hospital team has fulfilled this by providing world class facilities needed in helping our women.”

The Chief Executive Officer, Reddington Hospital Group, Dr. Yemi Onabowale said the Centre is a one-stop women’s health facility. “The idea is to offer the most advanced comprehensive and personalised care available. And then put everything under one roof. This is what is lacking in the country, even though there are hospitals focusing on women. Ours will focus on everything woman.

“This Centre will give all-round services in advanced breast care, gynaecological care, primary care, and other specialties such as cardiology, general surgery, ear, eye, nose and throat care,” he added.

Equipment in the Centre were advanced technologies with the right expertise carefully selected from the UK, US and Nigeria.

On her part, the Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Mrs Betty Akeredolu, who has survived breast cancer for 20 years, called on Nigerian women to do Breast Self examination often. “I was able to defeat cancer because of early detection. Do not say it is just a lump. If you take it for granted it will continue to grow into cancer cells and spread. By the time you are ready for treatment, it may be too late.”

Speaking, the Medical Director of the Centre, Dr. Nnamdi Iwuala, said: “The Centre serves as model for the future of women’s health care, by weaving together all-round women’s health services, robust client education and innovative technologies. The Centre will provide a full range of high quality and personalised healthcare services ranging through varied aspects of women’s health.

The Women Wellness Clinic services will include nutrition and general wellness, Hormone Wellness, Skin Wellness, Heart Wellness, Cancer Early detection and Prevention and Optimal-Aging Wellness.

